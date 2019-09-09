PM bids farewell to Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi bade farewell to outgoing Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra at a function organised at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg today.

The function was graced by various Union Ministers and senior government officials.

Calling Misra a precious treasure, the Prime Minister recollected his last five years journey with him.  He complimented the Principal Secretary for his hard-working nature, dedication towards work and his exemplary career as a civil servant. He narrated various instances where Misra showcased his vast experience in governance.

The PM said that Misra is a capable and experienced officer, who was adept in conflict resolution. Wishing him the very best for his future, PM thanked the Principal Secretary for his vast contributions to governance in India.

The Principal Secretary thanked the Prime Minister for giving him an opportunity to work towards the dream of creating a New India. He complimented the goal-oriented, technologically savvy and humane vision of the Prime Minister and urged the entire government structure to work towards the aim of creating a New India.

