PM assures cadres to punish perpetrators in West Bengal

Kolkata: Prime Minister has assured the party cadres that strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for violence in West Bengal.

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed campaigning for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked if it has ever happened in any other country.

Addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Buniadpur, Modi said Mamata will go to any extent for vote bank politics.

The Congress, meanwhile, is set to address a presser in the national capital over its alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has openly tweeted its offer to give up four seats to AAP in Delhi, but Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is reportedly adamant on seat-sharing in other states as well.