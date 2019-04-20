PM assures cadres to punish perpetrators in West Bengal

National
By pragativadinewsservice
PM assures cadres
17

Kolkata: Prime Minister has assured the party cadres that strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for violence in West Bengal.

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed campaigning  for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked if it has ever happened in any other country.

Related Posts

This is the reward after 20 years of selfless service: CJI

Want a PM who can attack Pakistan: Shiv Sena supremo

Modi dispensation sucking common man’s blood like…

Addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Buniadpur, Modi said Mamata will  go to any extent for vote bank politics.

The Congress, meanwhile, is set to address a presser in the national capital over its alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Congress  chief Rahul Gandhi has openly tweeted its offer to give up four seats to AAP in Delhi, but Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is reportedly adamant on seat-sharing in other states as well.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.