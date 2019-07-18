Pluss III first phase cut off out

Bhubaneswar: The first phase cut-off marks for admission into Plus-III courses were published on Wednesday.

A total of 1,88,222 students have been selected for first phase admission out of the 2,10,446 that had applied. Cut-off marks of various degree colleges for different Honours subjects are available on website samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to check their SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS – samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SAMS +3 / Degree Admission First Merit List Link given

Step 3: Check for the name and roll number in the list

Step 4: Download the merit list for further reference

Admission of the students selected in the first phase will be held between July 19 and 23. Classes are scheduled to begin from August 24.