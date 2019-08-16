Plus III spot admission process in Odisha from today

Plus III spot admission process
Bhubaneswar: The process for admission to fill up vacant in Plus-III courses in various degree and autonomous colleges in Odisha began today.

Students willing to be part of the admission process will register themselves between August 16 and 17, 2019.

The selection list will be published on August 18. Similarly, online fees can be deposited between August 19 and 21.

The spot admission will be conducted on August 23, following which classes for first-year students will commence the next day.

The first merit list was published on July 18 while the second one was out on August 5, 2019.

