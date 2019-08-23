Plus II student killed, another hurt in road mishap in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A Plus II student was killed while another sustained critical injuries after being hit by a speeding van at BTM Chhak in the district today. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Singh.

According to sources, Deepak and his friend Bitu Yadav were returning from college in a two-wheeler when a speeding van hit them. Reportedly, the duo is students of Black Diamond School.

While Deepak died on the spot, Bitu was initially rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals and later shifted to VIMSAR hospital in Burla after his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, police have seized the vehicle and a manhunt has been launched to nab the driver who fled the spot immediately after the incident.

