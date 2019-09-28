Plus II student flees from hostel in Ganjam, father alleges harassment by staff

Ganjam: A plus II second-year student of a residential college at Bhabenipur in Berhampur town of Ganjam district ran away from the hostel on September 26 after he was allegedly thrashed by a lecturer.

The matter came to light when the father of the student on Friday lodged a formal complaint with the Berhampur Town police station.

As per reports, three non-teaching staff along with a lecturer of the residential college allegedly thrashed five students for three consecutive days for some unknown reason. This apart, they also allegedly did not provide food and water to the students. Following which, the student fled from the hostel.

The father of the student also threatened to stage an indefinite strike in front of the institute from Monday if he fails to get back his missing son.

Based on the complaint, cops have detained four staffs of the residential college including one lecturer for further investigation.