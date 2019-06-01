Plus II Science results to be declared on June 3

StateHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Plus II Science results
9

Bhubaneswar: The results of the annual Plus II Science examination will be published on June 3, informed the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) officials on Saturday.

The results will be announced at ‘Geeta Govinda’ auditorium in Bhubaneswar at around 12 PM.

Related Posts

One killed, 4 injured as YSRCP, TDP workers clash in Andhra…

Cong won’t stake claim for Leader of Opposition in Lok…

Naveen congratulates Surya Narayan Patro for being elected…

Students can check their results from the official websites- http://www.chseodisha.nic.in, http://orissaresults.nic.in.

Altogether 99,000 students had appeared for the examination (theory papers) in science stream conducted by the CHSE between March 8 and 30 this year.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.