Plus II Science results to be declared on June 3

Bhubaneswar: The results of the annual Plus II Science examination will be published on June 3, informed the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) officials on Saturday.

The results will be announced at ‘Geeta Govinda’ auditorium in Bhubaneswar at around 12 PM.

Students can check their results from the official websites- http://www.chseodisha.nic.in, http://orissaresults.nic.in.

Altogether 99,000 students had appeared for the examination (theory papers) in science stream conducted by the CHSE between March 8 and 30 this year.