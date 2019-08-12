Plus II girl student hangs self in hostel bathroom in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A Plus II first year girl student of a Residential School was found hanging inside her hostel bathroom at Hirli village in Nabarangpur district today.

The deceased has been identified as Sushila Pujari of Mirimunda village under Kosagumuda police limits in the district. She was a student of Ekalavya Model Residential School in Nabarangpur.

According to sources, some inmates of the hostel noticed that the girl locked herself in the bathroom for a long time. Although they knocked on the door, they did not get any response.

Later, the hostel staff broke open the door and found the girl hanging to the water pipe with her scarf. Upon being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The girl had taken admission in Ekalavya Model Residential School on July 5. It is still a mystery as to why she has taken to the extreme step.