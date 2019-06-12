Plus-II Arts, Commerce results likely in third week of June

Bhubaneswar: The results of Plus-II Arts and Commerce conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) are likely to be declared in the third week of June.

This was informed by Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday.

Students who had appeared for the Odisha Board exams can check their scores on the official websites of the board i.e. chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, once the results are officially announced.

Earlier this month, the Council declared the results of the annual Plus II Science examination at ‘Geeta Govinda’ auditorium in Bhubaneswar.

While Balasore recorded the highest percentage with (86.56%), Gajapati holds the lowest with 36.20 percent. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 72.33 per cent.

A total of 40,058 boys (70.4%) cleared the exams while girl students out-shined boys with a pass percentage of 75.02.