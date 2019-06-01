Plus II admission process to begin in Odisha from June 6

Bhubaneswar: The process for online admission for Plus-II courses in all the streams will begin in Odisha from June 6.

According to the notification released, applicants can apply from June 6 only online. The online form will be available on www.samodisha.gov.in at 11.00 am onwards from June 6 till 20.

The applicants can submit the printout along with the documents at the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Resource Centre by 5.00 pm on June 21.

The first cut-off list would be announced on June 26 and the first phase admission will be held between June 28 and July 2. The second cut-off list would be announced on July 8 and admission will be held between July 9 and 11, the notification said.

Similarly, the applicants can make a registration for spot admission by 2.00 pm on July 18. The spot admission into the vacant seats will be held between July 20 and 22.

The classes will commence from July 24.