Plus II 1st yr boy thrashed in Sambalpur residential school; SP orders probe

Sambalpur: Close on the heels of ragging incident at the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla in Sambalpur, another similar case has been reported from a private residential school located in Majhipali area of Sambalpur district today.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh has ordered a probe by an Additional SP. He said, action will be taken after investigation.

As per reports, one Abhisekh Mishra, a Plus-II first year student of Vedic International School has been allegedly thrashed by other students.

The matter came to light after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint against four students of the educational institution at Sasan police station today.

As per allegations, Abhisekh was kept locked inside a room since Friday. It is alleged that he has been beaten mercilessly by the other students and was not given anything to eat or drink also.

Today, Abhisekh;’s parents had come to the school to visit him. Initially, the school authorities did not allow his parents to meet citing baseless reasons. When the victim’s parents insisted to meet their son, the college authorities called Abhisekh.

After spotting blue and black marks on Abhisekh’s body his parents lodged a complaint at the police station.

Acting on the complaint Sasan police station IIC, Jasmin Sahu reached the school and sent the victim for medical examination.

Refuting the allegations, owner of the residential school, Anand Agarwal, stated that Abhisekh had a fight with one of his fellow mate in which he was injured.