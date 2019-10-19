Plumber killed as wall collapses in Angul

Angul: A plumber was killed after a wall of a house near Banarpal Chhak in Angul district collapsed while laying the water supply pipeline on Saturday.

While one of the labourer has been identified as Dipak Parida, the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, two plumbers were busy in connecting pipe for the supply of water of a house when the portion of the house collapsed. While one died on the spot, the other was buried under the debris.

On being informed police along with fire services personnel reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation. Meanwhile, police have detained the house owner for further interrogation into the matter.