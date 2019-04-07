Plea in SC to bring political parties under RTI

Plea in SC to bring political parties
New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the apex court seeking directions for bringing political parties under Right to Information Act( RTI).

The plea was filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

The plea said that the power of ECI to allot election symbols to political parties for their recognition and can suspend or withdraw it in violation of the Model Code of Conduct was indicative of their public character.

The plea also sought directions to declare that all registered and recognized political parties should, within a period of four weeks, appoint the Public Information Officer, Appellate Authority and make disclosures under the RTI Act, 2005.

It further sought directions that the poll body should ensure that in the event of non-compliance by political parties of the provisions of the RTI, they should be de-recognized and suffer other penalties.

 

