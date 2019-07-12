Plane skids off runway in Nepal airport, two injured

Kathmandu: Nepal airport was closed on Friday after a plane skidded off its runway injuring two persons. The runway was recently repaired.

The Himalayan kingdom has a poor flight safety record and Nepali airlines is banned from European Union airspace. According to reports, the airports are notoriously difficult to land.

According to reports, the Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500, arriving into Kathmandu from southern Nepal with 66 passengers, skidded about 15 metres into the grass.

The general manager of the airport Raj Kumar Chettri said they are working to remove the plane and reopen the airport at the earliest.

A similar occurrence had occurred in September last year when a Malaysian jet with 139 people on board skidded off the runway.

A US-Bangla Airways plane crashed near the airport killing 51 people in March 2018.