PK Mishra assumes charge as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha-born bureaucrat Pramod Kumar Mishra (PK Mishra) today assumed charge as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A 1972 batch IAS officer belonging to Gujarat cadre has served as secretary to the Union Ministry of Agriculture between December 1, 2006, and August 31, 2008, under Sharad Pawar. Mishra was credited with the implementation of the National Agriculture Development Programme and the National Food Security Mission.

PK Mishra has also served as Principal Secretary to Modi between 2001 and 2004 during the latter’s tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Earlier, Nripendra Misra was serving as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

