Pipili verdict row: Minister Pradeep Maharathy resigns on moral grounds

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader and Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy today resigned from his post on moral grounds over the Pipili gang rape and murder case.

Following strong protests from opposition Congress and BJP over his alleged insensitive statement on the sensational gang-rape and murder of a girl in Pipili in 2011, Maharathy apologised for his remarks and stepped down from the ministerial post.

This is the second time that he lost the position over the same case. Maharathy, had to step down on January 19, 2012.

On December 25 last year, Maharathy asserted that truth has finally prevailed and the victim girl got justice after the Additional District Judge Court, Bhubaneswar acquitted prime accused siblings—Prashant Pradhan and his brother Sukant –on December 24 due to lack of evidence.