Pinaki Mishra to donate MP salary for next 5 years towards CMRF

Puri: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Mishra, who recently won at the Puri Lok Sabha seat, has decided to donate his MP salary for the next five years to the CMRF.

While many organisations and personalities extended a helping hand for the victims in Cyclone FANI-ravaged Puri district, Mishra has announced to contribute his income in order to rebuild the district.

The BJD candidate won the Lok Sabha elections from Puri Parliamentary Constituency by defeating his opponent Sambit Patra of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 11,714 votes.

