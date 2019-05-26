Pinaki Mishra to donate MP salary for next 5 years towards CMRF

Puri: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Mishra, who recently won at the Puri Lok Sabha seat, has decided to donate his MP salary for the next five years to the CMRF.

While many organisations and personalities extended a helping hand for the victims in Cyclone FANI-ravaged Puri district, Mishra has announced to contribute his income in order to rebuild the district.

In view of the awful #CycloneFani tragedy and the misery of people of Puri,I have decided to give my entire MP salary and daily allowance to the CM relief fund for the next 5 years. Will request CM @Naveen_Odisha to use it for requests from my constituency. pic.twitter.com/snZVwBTU2n — Pinaki Misra, Puri MP (@OfPinaki) May 24, 2019



The BJD candidate won the Lok Sabha elections from Puri Parliamentary Constituency by defeating his opponent Sambit Patra of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 11,714 votes.