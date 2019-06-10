PIL challenges auctioning of Rath Yatra telecast rights

Bhubaneswar: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Orissa High Court today challenging the decision of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to auction the telecast rights of world-famous Rath Yatra.

Advocate and president of Puri Sachetan Nagarika Manch Prasanna Kumar Dash has filed the petition and demanded immediate withdrawal of the auction notification.

The petitioner contended that the decision of the Srimandir administration to auction the broadcast rights is in violation of temple rules and regulations.

He has made Puri collector and chief temple administrator parties to the case.

Notably, SJTA Chief Administrator Pradipta Mohapatra today said that Puri Srimandir holds the telecast rights of the rituals starting from Deva Snana Purnima to Niladri Bije.

He said the bidding process has been introduced to increase the revenue collection by the temple. The live telecast rights will be sold to the highest bidder.