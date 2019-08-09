Picturesque beach gift for Gopalpur under beach clean-up drive

Ganjam: Ganjam district administration with the assistance of locals launched a beach clean-up drive- ‘Mo Gopalpur’ to achieve spruced up sandy beaches and cleaner resorts.

The picturesque seaside town will be receiving a much-needed facelift with the administration on its toes to rid the beach of the litter and stink.

Top officials including Ganjam Collector Bijay Amrut Kulange, Member of Parliament Chandra Sekhar Sahu, MLAs Bikram Panda & Subas Behera, Additional Collector, NAC officials along with volunteers, students and locals took part in the initiative today.

Besides thanking the Odisha government’s initiative for cleaner environment and beaches, the volunteers also picked up all plastic and polythene trash lying on the beach.

Under this initiative, a cultural evening will also be organised every Sunday evening for the tourists to experience the rich heritage of Odisha.