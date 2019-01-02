Picnic boat capsizes in Kendrapara; one killed, 8 missing

Kendrapara: At least one person was killed and eight others went missing after the boat, they were travelling in, capsized in Mahanadi River confluence near Nipania in Kendrapara district.

Reportedly, the boat was ferrying picnickers hailing from Kujang area in Paradip.

The group was returning from Hukitola Lighthouse after a picnic at around 7 pm when the tragedy struck them, sources said.

According to available information, fire service personnel have been pressed in for the rescue operation. Meanwhile, Kendrapara Collector Dasarathi Satapathy and sub-collector have also left for the mishap site to monitor the rescue operation.

The actual reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited