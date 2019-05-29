Pickup Van Theft: Mancheswar Police nabs two, recovers stolen vehicle

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with pickup van theft in Palasuni area last month and recovered the stolen vehicle.

The accused were identified as Jabhar Khan (45) and Antaryami Das (26), both residents of Cuttack district, the police said.

According to police, the owner of the vehicle, Pramod Kumar Barik had lodged a complaint on May 23 about the pickup van theft.

On the basis of the plaint and reliable inputs, Mancheswar police intercepted the vehicle near Manguli in Cuttack while it was being moved to Balasore for new registration and fitness, the police said.

Accused Khan, who a motor vehicle mechanic, had allegedly changed the engine and chassis number of the vehicle in his garage in Cuttack’s Jagatpur, police added.

During interrogation, the accused duo claimed that they had purchased the vehicle from one Pappu Khan of Talcher, the police said and added that the claim made by the accused is being verified.