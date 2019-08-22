Pick-up vans transporting cattle torched in Sundergarh

Sundargarh: Activists of Bajrang Dal and locals busted an alleged cattle smuggling racket and set on fire two pick-up vans at Rangadipa Chhak under Town Police limits of Sundargarh district today.

The locals rescued cows and bullocks which were being illegally transported to other states.

According to sources, the Bajrang Dal activists intercepted the vehicles carrying cattle from Sundergarh. The activists rescued the cattle from the vans. While the driver of the vehicles managed to flee the spot, the irate locals with Bajrang Dal activists set the two pick-up vans on fire.

On being informed, the fire officials reached the spot and doused the flame. However, both the vehicles were reduced to ashes in the fire.

While the cops have registered a case in this regard, a manhunt to nab the accused persons involved in the illegal trade is on, sources said.