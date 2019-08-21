Pick-up van seized from restricted Kuladiha sanctuary

Balasore: Police seized an illegal pick-up van from an isolated place at Kuladiha sanctuary under Nilagiri forest range in Balasore district.

Acting on a tip-off,  a joint team of Jaleswar and Nilagiri police has conducted surprise raid at different places in Nigiri, Sajanagada and Kagalia area of the district. During the raid, the officials seized the unidentified vehicle at Kuladiha sanctuary.

Cops have also detained three persons in connection with the incident for interrogation.

Though the sanctuary is a restricted area, questions regarding circumstances under which the vehicle was taken inside the sanctuary are raising concerns.

