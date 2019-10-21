Pick-up van overturns in Koraput, 14 hurt

Koraput: At least 14 people were injured after a pick-up van overturned near Champi village under Laxmipur block in Koraput district on Monday evening. Among them, six critically injured persons have been admitted to SLN Medical College and Hospital here.

According to reports, the mishap took place when some people including traders of Dasmantapur and Kashipur were returning to their home from a weekly haat in Kakrigumma.

In the meanwhile, the vehicle turned turtle while trying to climb the Phata Kakudi ghat road. Some passengers who were seated on the rear of the vehicle got trapped under the vehicle which failed to climb the ghat road and turned turtle. Later, they were rescued and rushed to Laxmipur CHC.

On getting information, Laxmipur IIC Gourahari Sahoo along with a team reached the hospital and then the accident site to conduct a probe into the incident.