Pick-up van overturns in Ganjam, driver killed

Bhanjanagar: In a tragic incident, one driver was killed after a brinjal-laden pick-up van overturned near Kalinga Ghati on Bhanjanagar-Phulbani road in Ganjam district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Pratap Pradhan of Kabisuryanagar area in the district.

According to sources, Pradhan who was driving the pick-up van was carrying brinjal to Phulbani when he lost control over wheels and the vehicle overturned. Pradhan died on the spot as he got trapped under the badly-mangled van.

On being intimated, police reached the spot and recovered the body of the driver. Cops have seized the ill-fated vehicle and sent the body to Bhanjanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem.