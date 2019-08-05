Philippine boat capsize: 31 bodies recovered, 59 rescued

Manila: The bodies of nearly 31 people were recovered from the rough seas where three ferry boats capsized after being buffeted by fierce winds and waves.

The coast guard said on Monday that the tragic incidents occurred off two central Philippine provinces.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the accidents occurred on Saturday off the rough seas between the city of Iloilo and Guimaras province amid heavy rains.

The capsized vessels are Chi-chi, with four crew members and 43 passengers aboard, Kezziah, with four crew members, and Jenny Vince, which was carrying 34 passengers and four crew members.

Reportedly, 59 people were rescued and being attended to by emergency services and the Red Cross.

The worst accident in modern commercial navigation happened in the Philippines in 1987 when the Doña Paz ferry capsized in the waters of Leyte after colliding with an oil tanker, killing 4,341 people.

Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said the dead were mostly passengers of two ferries that flipped over in sudden wind gusts and powerful waves on Saturday off Guimaras and Iloilo provinces. Sixty-two other passengers and crew were rescued.

A third ferry, which was not carrying any passengers, also capsized in the Iloilo Strait but its five crewmen survived, Balilo said.

Forecasters have warned of heavy monsoon rains, thunderstorms and rain-triggered landslides amid a tropical depression more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) off the country’s eastern coast.

Classes and work were suspended in metropolitan Manila on Friday and Saturday amid heavy rains and flooding, which caused intense traffic jams in low-lying areas of the capital.