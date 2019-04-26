Phase IV polls: Nabajyoti Patnaik, father Niranjan Patnaik richest among candidates in fray

Bhubaneswar: Congress Lok Sabha candidate Nabajyoti Patnaik became the richest among candidates in fray for the Phase IV polls with assets worth Rs 104 crore, revealed a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Odisha Election Watch today.

However, Nabajyoti debt amounting to a total of Rs 107 crore was also mentioned in the details.

Similarly, Nabajyoti’s father and OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik is the wealthiest among candidates contesting for Odisha Legislative Assembly with Rs 60 crore.

With this, Balasore and Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidates Rabindra Jena and Baijayant Panda landed at second and third place with assets worth Rs 72 crore and Rs 57 crore, respectively.

Among the assembly candidates, Chiranjiv Biswal fielded from Jagatsinghpur by Congress is on the second spot with Rs 33 crore.

As per the ADR reports, out of the 334 assembly candidates in the fray, 84 candidates have been enlisted as crorepatis in Odisha.

Among the crorepati candidates, 27 candidates are from BJD, 23 candidates of Congress and 20 candidates belong to BJP.

As many as 398 candidates including 52 for Lok Sabha and 346 for Assembly constituencies will contest the fourth and final phase of the election scheduled to be held, April 29. Elections in six Lok Sabha seats of Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur will be held on the day. Besides, 42 Assembly segments under these constituencies will also go to polls the same day.