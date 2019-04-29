Phase IV polls in Odisha: Candidates of different parties cast votes

Bhubaneswar: While the polling for the fourth phase of the General elections in the state has begun at 7 am, candidates from different parties went to their respective booths to cast their votes.

BJD’s Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha candidate Rajashree Mallick was among the first candidates to cast her vote. BJD MLA candidate from Jagatsinghpur Prashant Muduli also voted at a polling station in Jagatsinghpur.

Similarly, BSP candidate from Korei Assembly constituency Kajal Nayak, Congress MLA candidate from Jagatsinghpur Chiranjib Biswal and Congress candidate from Aul Assembly constituency Debendra Sharma exercised their rights to vote at their destined polling booths.

The final phase of the four-phased Lok Sabha and Assembly elections began from 7 am in Odisha today where six Lok Sabha and 41 Assembly seats went to polls.

The parliamentary constituencies that are in the ongoing final phase polls are Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur. Polling is also underway in the assembly constituencies under them.