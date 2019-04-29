Phase IV polls in Odisha: 66 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm

Bhubaneswar: Around 66 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the six Lok Sabha constituencies and 41 Assembly segments under them in the phase IV polls in Odisha.

This was informed by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha. Earlier in the day, approximately 53 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm, 35 per cent by 1 pm, 17 per cent by 11 am and 9 per cent by 9 am.

The polling started at 7 am in almost all the booths. However, delayed voting was reported in several polling booths due to technical glitches in EVMs and VVPATs.

Reportedly, polling is underway in the six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur along with 41 assembly constituencies under them.

As many as 95,00,635 voters including 49,01,079 male, 45,98,979 female and 545 belonging to the third gender will be exercising their voting franchise in the fourth and last phase polls in the state.