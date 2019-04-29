Phase IV polls in Odisha: 35 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm

Bhubaneswar: Nearly 35 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in the six Lok Sabha constituencies and 41 Assembly segments under them in the phase IV polls in Odisha.

This was informed by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha. Earlier in the day, approximately 17 per cent voter turnout was recorded by 11 am.

The polling started at 7 am in almost all the booths. However, delayed voting was reported in several polling booths due to technical glitches in EVMs and VVPATs.

Long queues of voters were seen at polling stations in the assembly constituencies under the six parliamentary constituencies.

Reportedly, polling is underway in the six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur along with 41 assembly constituencies under them.