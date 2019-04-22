Phase-III polls in Odisha: 92.56 lakh voters to decide fate of 417 candidates

Bhubaneswar: As many as 92,56,922 voters will decide the fate of 417 candidates in the third phase of polls for six Lok Sabha and 42 assembly seats in Odisha tomorrow.

Speaking at a press meet here, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said around 92,56, 322 voters including 47,99,030 male, 44,56, 629 female and 1163 belonging to the third gender category will cast their votes in six Lok Sabha constituencies—Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack—and 42 assembly constituencies under them.

Around 711278 first time voters between the age group of 18 and 22 years will exercise their franchise in the third phase polls tomorrow, the CEO said.

He said around 59,500 polling officials engaged have been engaged for the third phase polls while 3186 of the total 10,464 polling booths have been identified as critical.

The CEO said 596 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel were deployed for smooth conduct of the polls. Besides, CCTVs have been installed in 779 booths and webcasting facilities would be done in 260 booths.