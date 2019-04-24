Phase-III polls: 71.61% voter turnout in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered a total voting percentage of 71.61 per cent in third phase elections held in six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly constituencies on April 23.

According to the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), more than 66.29 lakh out of the total 92.57 lakh eligible voters cast their votes on Tuesday in Odisha.

Over 34.23 lakh male, 32.06 lakh female voters and 100 voters belonging to other category cast their votes in the third phase elections. In the Other category 100 people turned up out of a total 1,161 eligible voters.Constituency-wise the voter turnout was as follows:

Keonjhar registered the highest voter turnout of 78.16% followed by Sambalpur (76.38%), Dhenkanal (74.98%), Cuttack (69.65%), Puri (72.53%) and Bhubaneswar (59.60%).