Phase II polls in Odisha: Candidates of different parties turn up to vote

Bhubaneswar: While the polling for the second phase of the General elections in the state has begun at 7 am, candidates from different parties went to their respective booths to cast their votes.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Lok Sabha candidates Pramila Bisoi and Prasanna Acharya were among the first candidates to cast their votes.

Similarly, BJD’s Arkesh Singh Deo, along with his wife also went to vote.

Sundergarh sitting MP Jual Oram, veteran leader Nrusingha Mishra, and BJP’s Brajarajnagar Assembly candidate Radharani Panda were among the others to cast votes today.

The second phase of the four-phased Lok Sabha and Assembly elections began from 7 am in Odisha today where five Lok Sabha and 35 Assembly seats went to polls.

The parliamentary constituencies are Bargarh, Sundergarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska Lok Sabha seats. Polling also began in the assembly constituencies under them.

Notably, the first phase of polling was held on April 11, the remaining phases are scheduled for today, April 23 and 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.