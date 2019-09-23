Pharmacist misbehaves with woman at pvt clinic in Bhadrak, held

By pragativadinewsservice
Pharmacist misbehaves with woman
Bhadrak: A pharmacist allegedly misbehaved with a woman patient at a private clinic in Gandhi Padia area in Bhadrak late Sunday night.

According to reports, the woman was admitted to the private nursing home by her family three days ago after she developed labour pain. She gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday following a caesarian operation and was about to be discharged on Monday morning.

However, last night the accused sent the woman’s husband to bring an injection on the pretext of administering it.

Soon after the man left to bring the injection, the accused locked the room from inside and attempted to outrage the woman’s modesty. But the woman raised an alarm and her family members managed to apprehend the accused pharmacist.

Later, a complaint was filed by the woman’s husband based on which the Town Police arrested the pharmacist today.

