Petrol, Diesel Rates Cut For 5th Consecutive Day

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Petrol Diesel Rates Cut
10

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel price continued to decline for the fifth consecutive day on Monday.

Petrol prices were cut by 13 paisa per litre, while diesel prices were down by 12 paisa per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

Related Posts

Police Bust Jem Group That Planned Terror In Kashmir

Pakistan yet to take enough measures to curb terror funding:…

Several injured as bridge collapses in Gujarat

According to the Indian Oil website, the petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were: Rs 73.76/litre, Rs 76.40/litre, Rs 79.40/litre and Rs 76.61/litre, respectively.

The diesel rates in the four cities were: Rs 66.09/litre, Rs 69.27/litre, Rs 70.14/litre and Rs 71.68/litre.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Police Bust Jem Group That Planned Terror In Kashmir

Pakistan yet to take enough measures to curb terror funding:…

Several injured as bridge collapses in Gujarat

1 of 3,042