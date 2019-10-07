Petrol, Diesel Rates Cut For 5th Consecutive Day

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel price continued to decline for the fifth consecutive day on Monday.

Petrol prices were cut by 13 paisa per litre, while diesel prices were down by 12 paisa per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

According to the Indian Oil website, the petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were: Rs 73.76/litre, Rs 76.40/litre, Rs 79.40/litre and Rs 76.61/litre, respectively.

The diesel rates in the four cities were: Rs 66.09/litre, Rs 69.27/litre, Rs 70.14/litre and Rs 71.68/litre.