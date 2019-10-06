Petrol, Diesel Price Drop For 4th Day Today

National
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel price continued to drop for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, with the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) cutting rates in four metros.

After four days of decline in the price of the fuels in the national capital, petrol has become cheaper by 72 paise while diesel fell by 46 paise.

According to the information available on Indian Oil website, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai is Rs 73.89, Rs 76.53, Rs 76.50, and Rs 76.74, respectively, after the price cut.

