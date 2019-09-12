Perry, Healy progress in rankings as Australia seal World Cup berth

Dubai: Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy have advanced in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s Player Rankings after admirable efforts in their ICC Women’s Championship series against West Indies, which they won 3-0 to ensure a place in the next World Cup with six matches still to play.

Perry is in second place in the batting list led by India’s Smriti Mandhana and Healy is fourth after the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup champions won the away series with ease and consolidated their position at the top of the points table.

England are also virtually through with 24 points from 18 matches in the eight-team championship, which provides direct qualification berths for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 to hosts New Zealand and four other teams. India and South Africa are on 16 points from 15 matches each, Pakistan are fifth with 15 from 15 and New Zealand sixth with 14 from 15.

Perry, who scored 178 runs in the series, including an unbeaten 112 in the second match and a whirlwind 61 off 32 balls in the final game, has advanced from third to second, while Healy’s 241 runs in the series, including a knock of 122 in the first match, have helped her progress three places.

Fast bowler Megan Schutt, who had grabbed the top place in the bowlers’ rankings after the series against England, retains the position after finishing with five wickets in the series, including a hat-trick in the final match in Antigua.

For West Indies, Stafanie Taylor gained two places to reach 10th position after scoring 114 runs in the series.

Some highlights of the ODI rankings:

Batting

Ellyse Perry (Aus) up one place to second

Alyssa Healy (Aus) up three places to fourth

Stafanie Taylor (WI) up two places to 10th

Ashleigh Gardner (Aus) up 10 places up to 35th

Kyshona Knight (WI) up 15 places to 53rd

Nicola Carey (Aus) up nine places up to 99th

Bowling

Megan Schutt (Aus) retains top spot

Georgia Wareham (Aus) up nine places to 53rd

Nicola Carey (Aus) up seven places to 57th

Tayla Vlaeminck (Aus) up 45 places to 65th

Stacy-Ann King (WI) up six places to 84th

Chinelle Henry (WI) up nine places to 92nd

Karishma Ramharack (WI) up 16 places to 93rd

All-rounders

Ellyse Perry retains top spot with career-best rating points

Ashleigh Gardner (Aus) up six places to 10th