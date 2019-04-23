People smash EVMs at two locations in Puri

Puri: At least two incidents of breaking of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) have been reported from Puri district during the third phase of polls today.

In the first incident, locals of Kamasasan village under Brahmagiri assembly constituency smashed EVM at booth No – 222 alleging irregularities in voting during the third phase while villagers smash two voting machines inside booth No-75 at Balabhadrapur under Satyabadi assembly constituency in Puri district.

Additional police forces have been mobilsed in both places to avoid any untoward incident. The police said that they will initiate a probe after getting formal complaints from the poll officials in both the booths in this connection.

Later in the evening, BJD submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer alleging involvement of BJP in both the incidents. The ruling party also demanded stringent action against the accused involved in the incidents.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP MLA candidate from Sorada assembly constituency Nilamani Bisoyi was arrested for allegedly smashing the EVM in polling booth no-182 at Renti village in the constituency. Bisoyi was initially detained by the police and later arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the presiding officer of the booth.