People of Odisha will choose my successor: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday made it clear that none from his family would succeed him.

He said that the people of Odisha will choose his successor who will be from BJD.

“BJD has not chosen a successor yet and the decision, whenever taken, will be made by the people of Odisha,” Naveen said in an interview with the India Today TV.

Speaking about the landslide victory of his party in the assembly elections, Patnaik said that proper implementation of several welfare programmes has ensured the victory.

“We have concentrated on people and their development. We hope to take Odisha to new heights,” added Patnaik.

Speaking about the massive victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, Patnaik said that the party has done extremely well.

He said the saffron party took advantage of the poor show of the Congress. He said Congress need to work hard.