People in PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan struggling for liberation from Pakistan

New Delhi: People in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan are crying for freedom from Pakistan even as the Islamic nation aims to get the focus on Jammu and Kashmir at UN.

An activist said:”Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of India. Members of the UN need to realise that Pakistan has become a big stumbling block for last 70 years”.

He accused Pakistan of changing the demography of the region. “You will be surprised that while Pakistan is trying to be the attorney of Kashmiri people, it has changed the demography in a huge manner,” the activist added.

The noted activist of Gilgit-Baltistan Senge H. Sering said that the region he belonged to is a “part of India”. Sering has also said Article 370 was a tool to spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.