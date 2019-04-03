PDP worker shot at by terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker was shot at by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred in the evening. The PDP worker has been identified as Abdul Majeed.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the region, sources said.

Last year, a 40-year-old PDP worker was gunned down by terrorists in Srinagar. Mohammed Amin Dar, a resident of Gangbugh, was an associate of PDP leader and former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari.

Dar was injured critically after he was attacked by unknown gunmen at Gangbok area of Tengpora on the outskirts of Srinagar. He succumbed to his injuries at JVC hospital.