PCC vice-president’s car vandalised in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A complaint was lodged at Bhadrak Town police station in connection with an alleged attack on Odisha Congress vice-president Arya Kumar Gyanendra at Banta Square in Bhadrak.

The complaint was lodged by Gyanendra’s car driver Pabitra Nayak against eight persons including BJD Bhandaripokhari candidate Prafulla Kumar Samal’s son Prayaskanti Samal.

According to the complaint, Gyanendra was going towards Banta Square in his car when he was attacked by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers. The attack was led by Prayaskanti Samal, complainant added.

About 40 aides of Prayaskanti surprisingly carried out the attack and pulled Gyanendra out of his car. They manhandled him and took away Rs 4,000 and a gold chain from him, the complainant said.

Earlier in the day, election flying squad had raided a hotel where PCC president Niranjan Patnaik was staying. The raid was carried out by magistrate-in-charge and Bhadrak tehsildar Pradip Sahu following allegations of financial transactions in the hotel.

During the raid, Rs 55,220 was recovered from Manas Choudhury, who is the Congress Khurda district president. However, the money was returned as the amount was within the limit fixed by the ECI. However, an explanation was sought from Choudhury for visiting Bhadrak.