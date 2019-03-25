Patnagarh wedding gift blast: HC denies bail to mastermind Punjilal

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today turned down the bail plea of the sensational Patnagarh wedding gift blast mastermind Punjilal Meher.

Punjilal had moved the Orissa HC after his bail petition was rejected by the Court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) in June last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that, earlier this year, Punjilal has attempted to flee from Patnagarh sub-jail after provoking the jail inmates. As a result, he was shifted to Bolangir jail.

Notably, Punjilal was arrested on April 25, last year by the state Crime Branch after being charged under Sections 302, 307 of IPC and Explosive Offences Act.

Punjilal is accused of sending a bomb, wrapped up like a gift, to the house of one Soumya Sekhar Sahoo of Patnagarh to settle personal scores with the latter’s mother.

On February 23, 2018, Soumya was opening the gift parcel when it went off. While Soumya and his grandmother died in the blast, his wife Reema Rani sustained critical burn injuries and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.