Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher punishes engineer, video goes viral

Bhubaneswar: A video showing Bolangir district’s Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher punishing a government servant for neglecting duty went viral on social media on Thursday.

In the video, Meher was seen asking the engineer of Patnagarh block to do sit-and-stand in full public glare.

According to sources, the newly elected MLA had been to Belapada area in the district yesterday and held a discussion with the locals. During which, they complained of negligence in the duty of the engineer concerning the bypass road being constructed from Mandal to Belapada.

Following this, the MLA asked the engineer to do sit-and-stand in front of the public.

Although the engineer pleaded guilty, the MLA allegedly forced him to do so after threatening him that if he does not obey his order, the public will thrash him.