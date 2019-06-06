Patnagarh MLA forces JE do sit-ups; Collector orders probe

Bolangir: Hours after a video of Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher forcing a Junior Engineer to do sit-ups for inferior road work went viral on social media, Bolangir Collector has ordered a probe into the incident.

According to reports, district Collector Arindam Dakua has asked the Sub-Collector to verify the authenticity of the viral video and submit a report at the earliest.

The video of Patnagarh MLA punishing the government official in full public view is doing rounds on social networking platforms since last night, drawing flak from several quarters.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected legislator, in a video on his social media account, has expressed regret for the entire episode. He tendered an apology for forcing the government official to do sit-ups in public.

In a statement to media persons, the Patnagarh MLA said: “Locals were fumed over substandard road construction work and demanded immediate action. In order to control the situation, I had to ask the official to do sit-ups”.

It may be mentioned here that yesterday Meher had gone to Belapada to inspect the developmental works being carried out there. After locals apprised him about the inferior quality of road work done in Gambhari, the legislator came down heavily on an engineer of the Works department, Jayakanta Sabar, who was the in-charge of the particular road construction work.

The bystanders, however, recorded the encounter of the legislator and the JE, where the former was seen forcing the government official to do 100 sit-ups in 5 minutes in full public view in order to escape the wrath of the irate public. The video is now going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the Patnagarh MLA in connection with the incident. The complaint was lodged by the wife of the Junior Engineer. In her complaint, she alleged that her husband was abducted by the MLA and demanded his immediate arrest.