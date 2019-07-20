Patkura polls: Presiding officer halts voting after scuffle with agents

Patkura polls
13

Kendrapara: While the by-polls in the  Patkura assembly constituency began at 7 am today, voting has been halted in a booth in Kinilo area following a scuffle between polling agent and presiding officer here.

According to sources, a scuffle erupted at booth No. 307 in Kinilo after a brief argument over the voter slips. Following the scuffle and unrest at the booth, the concerned presiding officer has halted the voting process.

Earlier, delayed voting due to technical glitches in the EVMs was reported from several booths.

