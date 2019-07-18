Patkura polls: Election campaign to end today

Bhubaneswar: Campaigning for the elections to be held in Patkura assembly constituency will end this evening as per the Election Commission guidelines.

According to the rules, campaigning for the ensuing by-polls in the assembly constituency will continue till 5 pm today.

Preparations for smooth conduct of elections in poll-bound Patkura have been initiated.

On the last day of the campaigning today, major political parties have roped in their heavyweights to woo voters for their party candidates.

BJD president and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also took out a roadshow in Patkura yesterday.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo visited Patkura assembly constituency to campaign for the party candidate, Sabitri Agrawalla.

Patkura Assembly seat will go to poll on July 20. The parties like BJD, BJP and Congress have hit the campaign trail to ensure the victory of their respective candidates.