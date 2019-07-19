Patkura Polls: BJD moves CEO citing booth-capturing possibilities

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) met the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar on Friday citing possibilities of booth-capturing in poll-bound Patkura Assembly constituency.

A team of BJD including 8 women MLAs on Friday moved the CEO citing possibilities of booth-capturing by BJP. Besides, the team also urged for special security arrangements to be made at the 56 sensitive polling booths in Patkura.

Nearly 2,44,747 voters will decide the fate of candidates who are in the fray tomorrow. The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in as many as 309 booths across the assembly segment.