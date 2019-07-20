Patkura polls: 61 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm

By pragativadinewsservice
Kendrapara: Approximately 61 per cent voter turnout was recorded by 3 pm in the by-polls that is underway in Patkura assembly constituency today, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Reportedly, polling is underway at 309 booths across the constituency. The polling started at 7 am. However, delayed voting due to technical glitches in EVMs has been reported from at least four booths.

While 138 booths have been marked as sensitive, four companies of Central Paramilitary Forces have been deployed in Patkura.

Long queues of voters were seen at polling stations in the assembly constituency. A total of 2, 44,747 voters will decide the fate of 10 candidates who are in the fray.

pragativadinewsservice
