Kendrapara: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Sabitri Agarwala is leading with a margin of 11791 votes after completion of seven round of vote counting of Patkura by-polls.

While Agarwala garnered 42037 votes after seven rounds of counting, BJP’s Bijoy Mohapatra got 30,2,46 votes. Similarly, Congress candidate Jayant Mohanty got 1107 votes.

With ten more rounds of vote counting is left, the equation may change anytime, opined political pundits.